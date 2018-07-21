MU crisis Let rule of law prevail call sounded

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 20 : Taking serious note of the impasse at Manipur University for close to 60 days, the All Tribal Students’ Union, Manipur (ATSUM), Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO Hqs) and All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM), have urged all to let the rule of law prevail and to open the examination cell and administrative block to enable early declaration of the 6th Semester examination results without delay.

A joint statement issued by the three student organisations late today evening said that the competent authority should initiate prompt steps to probe the MU case by an independent body consisting of members from outside MU and HRD.

The joint statement cautioned that if the authorities concerned of the State and Centre fail to resolve the MU row amicably within a few days’ time, the 3 (three) organisations will be compelled to take up counter agitation.

For more than 50 days all academic activities have come to a grinding halt, said the joint statement and added that the total shut down of administrative block and examination cell of Manipur University is hampering the academic pursuit of nearly twenty thousand graduates whose results are yet to be declared due to the Manipur University crisis.

Despite the tragic incident, due to the brutality of the police personnel, involving secretary general of DESAM, the authorities concerned are still turning a blind eye to the situation, said the statement.

If the authority at the helm of affairs at the Centre does not feel the pinch and if the issue is belittled for political mileage, should the agitators continue to stick to their demand without considering the direct impact on the career of the students ?, asked the three student organisations.

Neither the VC nor the HRD have anything to lose but the people of Manipur. If all the allegations levelled against him have anything to do with proven facts and evidences, let the authority concerned at the Centre as well as the State adjudicate and initiate an impartial enquiry by a competent authority- an independent enquiry as per the law of the land, added the joint statement.

The three student bodies said that the call has been sounded to all concerned after a threadbare discussions with all student organisations that all the stake holders must reason beyond removal of VC for the time being in order to salvage the career of thousands of students.