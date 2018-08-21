MU crisis : MHRD approves MoA

IMPHAL, Aug 20: The Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed between MUSU, MUTA and MUSA on one side and the Central Government and the State Government on another on August 16 has been approved by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

This was informed through email sent by an MHRD Joint Secretary to Registrar in-charge of MU. Accordingly the Registrar in-charge issued an office memorandum today.

According to the office memorandum, all the points of the MoA including clause D have been approved by MHRD and Prof AP Pandey will be on leave during the period of enquiry.

As per the MoU, the Central Government has constituted a two-member enquiry committee with former acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya T Nandakumar as chairman. The other member of the committee is former Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University MK Choudhury.

On the other hand, a joint press release issued by MUSU, MUTA and MUSA said that they will withdraw from the MoA if the lapses in the order issued by MHRD on August 17 are not amended by August 21.

They had earlier pointed out that the term ‘independent’ was dropped from the enquiry committee set up by MHRD thereby violating the terms of the MoA.