MU crisis Way to breakthrough paved

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 10: A way to a possible breakthrough to the protracted Manipur University was paved today after a meeting between MUSU, MUTA, MUSA and Chief Minister N Biren.

While the Chief Minister assured that he would urge the Government of India to deal with the crisis in the manner desired by MUSU, MUTA and MUSA, the meeting also talked about inking a Memorandum of Understanding.

The meeting talked about constituting a high level enquiry committee by reconstituting the Fact Finding Committee set up by the Ministry of Human Resource Development to probe the charges levelled against VC Prof AP Pandey.

As deliberated at the meeting, the UGC and HRD Ministry officials who have been inducted as members of the committee headed by retired Justice T Nandakumar may be removed and a former VC may be inducted in their place.

The meeting also discussed about setting up a judicial enquiry committee under the Commission of Enquiry Act and also to link the proposed enquiry with the leave granted to Prof Pandey, informed a source.

While N Biren assured that he would urge the Central Government to deal with the crisis in the manner desired by the MU community, MUSU, MUTA and MUSA maintained that one Secretary of HRD Ministry should be made a party if any MoU should be inked.

They also apprised the Chief Minister about the Union HRD Minister’s lackadaisical attitude to the 70 days old agitation.

If an understanding is reached between the State Government and the MU community, necessary measures may be initiated to declare pending examination results but MUSU maintained they would carry on their agitation until Prof Pandey is dismissed, said the source. Notably, the Central Government had granted Prof Pandey leave for 30 days and Prof Vishwanath has been appointed as VC in-charge.