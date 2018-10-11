MU decries police raid

IMPHAL, Oct 10 : Coming out strongly against the police raid at MU today, Manipur University Teachers Association (MUTA) and Manipur University Staff Association (MUSA), today reiterated its call to release the innocent teachers, students and others who have been arrested and lodged in jail since September 21 and thereafter.

In a statement, the two university bodies said that following the police raid at MU, a joint emergency executive meeting of MUTA and MUSA was held today with president of MUTA, Prof I Tomba in the chair.

Taking serious note of the ‘brutal police action on the democratically agitating students’ at MU campus today at about 1 pm the two bodies also demanded the unconditional release of the 13 students who were taken into custody during the raid today.

The two bodies also urged the authorities concerned to work out an amicable solution to the present imbroglio at Manipur University.