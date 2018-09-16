MU enquiry

IMPHAL, Sep 15: MUSU, MUTA and MUSA will submit their statements to the two-men independent enquiry committee probing against Vice Chancellor Prof AP Pandey tomorrow.

Notably, the enquiry committee is headed by Meghalaya High Court former acting Chief Justice T Nandakumar and the committee fixed September 16 as the last date for submission of statements in the form of affidavits.

The committee opened its office at Classic Hotel on September 6 and it is reported that the enquiry has been going on speedily.

The independent enquiry committee was set up by an order issued by the Ministry of Human Resource Development on August 17.