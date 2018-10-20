MU entrance test

IMPHAL, Oct 19 : The entrance test for admission to MA (Semester-1) in Sociology for the academic session 2018-19 will be held on October 25 at 1 pm sharp at the premises of the department on the first floor of the new Social Science building, MU.

The list of candidates eligible to appear for the entrance test will be displayed on the departmental notice board on October 23 and eligible applicants can collect the admit cards on October 23 and 24, said a notification issued today.