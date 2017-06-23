MU goofs up

Highest seat of learning in the State but judging by the manner in which an office order was issued by Manipur University recently this may just defeat the understanding of highest seat of learning. An office order issued on June 20 this year takes the cake. The notice issued for re-registration of research scholars fits the bill of what should not be taught to students, much less a place of higher learning. The Sangai Express reproduces the office order ad verbatim for the readers-

In anticipation of the approval of the Board of Studies, School of Social Science, the Vice Chancellor has been allowed for PhD Re-registration of the following Research Scholars. They may be submitted their thesis within 2 (two) years w.e.f from the dates indicated against their names.

Talking to The Sangai Express a source from Manipur University said that this is a shame for the varsity.