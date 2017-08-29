MU Inter-College Basketball DMC Science thrash MU to storm into women’s final

Imphal, Aug 28: The Mani-pur University Inter-College Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament 2017, which is organised with the support of the Manipur University Sports Committee, com menced at the basketball court of the uni-versity today.

Eight men’s and five women’s colleges are participating in the tournament. The semi-final and final matches are scheduled tomorrow.

In men’s event, Don Bosco College Maram will clash with DMC Arts in the first semi-final while KP College Hiyang-thang will take on hosts Manipur Univeristy in the second semi-final.

In women’s category, DMC Science trounced MU by 26-8 in the first semi-final. They will now face the winner of the 2nd semi-final between GP College and Biramangol College.

The following is a list of results of the day:

Men Quarter-final I: Don Bosco Maram beat DMC Science by 25-6; Quarter-final II: DMC Arts beat Biramangol College by 16-7; Quarter-final III: KP College beat Liberal College by 35-11; Quarter-final IV: Manipur University beat YK College by 17-9; Semi-final I: Don Bosco College vs DMC Arts; Semi-final II: KP College vs Manipur Univeristy

Women Quarter-final I: GP Women’s College defeated DMC Arts by 12-6; Semi-final I: DMC Science defeated Manipur University by 26-8; Semi-final II: GP vs Biramangol College

Complaints from different quarters

Complaints have been pouring in from different quarters on the lack of preparation of the organising committee of the Manipur University Inter-College Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament 2017.

Players from different colleges have expressed their disapproval on how the matches had been scheduled without mentioning the time. Many of them were also astonished to see the pathetic condition of the basketball court despite the remarks on professionalism by the officials in the opening ceremony of the tournament.

It will be judicious on the part of the committee, many people pointed out, if they had planned properly for such a prestigious tournament at the highest level.