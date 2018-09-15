IMPHAL, Sep 14: A notice issued by the Deputy Registrar of Manipur University, T Shantikumar Singh, has informed all the employees of the university that there will be no holiday on Sunday, September 16, in view of the ongoing enquiry by the Independent Two Member Enquiry Committee as well as urgent pending works of the university.
As such it informed all the employees to attend office on the said day.
