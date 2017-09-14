MU participates in video conference

IMPHAL, Sep 13: Vice-Chancellor of Manipur University, Prof Adya Prasad Pandey, Dean of Humanities, Dean of Human and Environmental Sciences, Director, Internal Quality Assessment Cell, Registrar and officers of the university participated in a video conferencing conducted by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Department of Higher Education, Government of India today at 3 pm in the committee room of the Vice-Chancellor Secretariat.

The conference was chaired by Minister of Human Resource Development, (Department of Higher Education), Government of India along with Secretary of MHRD and Additional Secretary.

Action plan to fill up the vacancies of teaching posts at the earliest, switch over to Central Universities portal from Physical correspondence/email, Government E-Marketplace under GEM, 2017, digital initiatives and progress made under Pandit Madan Malaviya National Mission on teachers and teaching were some of the agendas discussed in the video conferencing.

The video conferencing was for Central Universities. Representatives of several Central Universities took part in it.