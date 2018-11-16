MU probe panel to inspect smart class works

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 15: The independent two-member inquiry committee which has been probing the charges levelled against suspended Manipur University Vice Chancellor Prof Adya Prasad Pandey has decided to inspect the works executed by ITI Limited, Lucknow for setting up 20 smart classes at MU and the materials supplied thereof.

Interestingly, the initiative for smart classes and the subsequent works were undertaken when Prof AP Pandey was the VC.

A sitting of the inquiry committee was held today at their Classic Hotel office where MUTA president Prof I Tomba, counsels of MUSU and MUSA appeared before the panel.

The committee asserted that physical verification of the works executed by the ITI Limited, Lucknow for setting up 20 smart classes at MU and the materials supplied thereof will be required for submitting the enquiry report.

According to the proceedings of today’s sitting, the enquiry committee needs assistance of an expert hand for the said physical verification.

Apart from asking the MU community to submit the name of one neutral expert hand within two days to assist them in the physical verification work, the probe panel said that a physical verification committee would be constituted with one/two of their (enquiry committee) member(s), two representatives each of MUSU, MUTA and MUSA, the expert member whose name is to be submitted by the MU community, nodal officer of the enquiry committee and the MU Administrator or his nominee.

Date for physical verification will be finalised by the enquiry committee in its meeting on November 22 after the examination of witnesses namely; Jarnail Singh, Administrator and RK Joteen Singh, Deputy Registrar.

Saying that examination of the Administrator is also essential for submitting their report, the probe panel directed the Administrator to file his statement (examination-in-chief) in the form of an affidavit stating the situation of MU before and after he took charge as the Administrator and also his knowledge of MU based on the university’s records.

The Administrator, being the Principal Executive Officer and Academic Officer of Manipur University under the Manipur University Act, 2005, by now, must be having the information and knowledge regarding the condition and situation of Manipur University before and after he took over the office of the Administrator, opined the enquiry committee.

Jarnail Singh should appear in person for submitting his statement in the form of an affidavit before this committee so as to enable the learned counsels of the MU community to cross-examine him on November 22 at 11.30 am.

RK Joteen Singh, Deputy Registrar (Purchase Officer) is permitted to file his statement in the form of an affidavit but he must appear in person before the committee at 11.30 am of November 22 and counsels of the MU community are permitted to cross-examine him, ruled the enquiry committee.

The panel further directed its nodal officer to furnish a copy of the order to Jarnail Singh, Administrator and RK Joteen Singh, Deputy Registrar (Purchase officer) today itself.

Notably the committee headed by Justice T Nandakumar as chairperson fixed November 22 for its next sitting.