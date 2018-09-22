MU raid: Outrageous, should only be carried out on enemies, says O Joy

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 21: Veteran politician Okram Joy has strongly condemned the sudden raid carried out by police personnel inside Manipur University campus and the ‘irresponsible act’ upon the students, during the wee hours, today.

Speaking to media persons at his residence in Kakwa, O Joy stated that the action of the police personnel is harsh and should only be carried out on enemies.

Terming the raid and arrest of students and teachers as ‘outrageous’, he stated that it is rather unfortunate for such incident to occur inside a University which is a holy place for knowledge. O Joy said that the incident can be levelled as destruction brought by the University’s recently suspended Vice Chancellor Prof AP Pandey and the State Government upon the students and the institute itself.

Alleging that the root cause of the stir is Professor Pandey, O Joy stated that the issue has worsened because Professor Pandey broke the MU Act and appointed K Yugindro as Pro-VC without the consent of the Executive Council.

He maintained that proper planning and discussion is necessary to bring the issue to an end.