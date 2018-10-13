MU rolls out red carpet for Jarnail

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 12: As directed by the High Court of Manipur, former Chief Secretary Jarnail Singh has assumed the charge of MU Administrator today.

Soon after taking charge as Administrator with all the powers of a VC, Jarnail Singh talked with police officers currently stationed inside MU campus as well as with Deans and Heads of Departments with a view to restore normalcy in the university.

As he reached MU campus this afternoon, Jarnail Singh was accorded a warm reception by a large number of students and teachers amidst thunderous applause.

Speaking at a reception function held at the university’s court room, Jarnail Singh said that he would give his best shot to restore normalcy in MU.

Jarnail Singh said that he was overwhelmed by the warm reception given by the university community.

He said, “I’m sure I’ll live up to your expectation. I hope I will be able to help the university and I expect to meet all of you one by one. I don’t have any restrictions on any one visiting me. Tell me the issues and problems”.

He said that he always welcomes anybody who wants to meet him and share their opinions, observations and suggestions on the issues plaguing MU.

At 3 pm, Jarnail met Deans and Heads of Departments one after another and talked about restoring proper academic atmosphere in MU and other matters.

The Administrator said that he would talk with teachers and students tomorrow too.

Welcoming the Administrator, MUSU president M Dayaman hailed the High Court of Manipur’s order whereby former Chief Secretary Jarnail Singh has been appointed as Administrator of MU with all the powers of a VC.

The crisis has been dragging on for too long and students are worried about their career, Dayaman said.

Yet, he exuded confidence that normalcy would be restored at MU soon. He also appealed to Jarnail Singh to take pro-active roles towards bringing MU right on its track. MUTA president I Tomba too expressed confidence that Jarnail Singh would be able to resolve the protracted MU crisis effectively.