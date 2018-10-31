MU sealed rooms opened

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 30: As per an order issued yesterday by the two-men independent enquiry which is probing charges against suspended VC Prof AP Pandey, the sealed rooms of the VC and the Registrar were opened today by the Imphal West District Magistrate.

Manipur University Administrator Jarnail Singh submitted a written appeal to the enquiry committee on October 24 seeking that the Imphal West District Magistrate be directed to open the sealed rooms and permission to access necessary documents kept inside the particular rooms, informed a source.

The Administrator’s appeal named 15 particular documents and it said that the documents are locked inside the sealed rooms.

After studying the Administrator’s appeal, the enquiry committee made it clear that among the 15 documents sought, document nos 1, 6, 8, 11, 12 and 14 should not be touched.

As directed by the enquiry committee, the sealed rooms were opened today and some documents were selected.

Notably, Prof K Yugindro broke the locked keypad of the VC’s room on September 21 and took charge of the VC. This led to an uproar at MU. Subsequently, Imphal West District Magistrate N Praveen again sealed the rooms of the VC and the Registrar.

On the other hand, the enquiry committee took statements of many witnesses at Hotel Classic today.