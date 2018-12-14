MU smart class verification begins

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 13: Physical verification of the smart classes of Manipur Uni-versity constructed before suspension of Vice Chance-llor Prof AP Pandey and materials procured thereof began today.

The physical verification committee set up by the two-member independent enquiry committee which is probing charges of financial and administrative irregularities committed by Prof Pandey as VC is headed by the enquiry committee’s chairperson T Nandakumar, former acting Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court.

The physical verification committee which includes one expert member today inspected smart classes constructed at Life Sciences, Physics and Chemistry departments.

The committee minutely studied whether the smart classes constructed at the three departments meet the standard specifications.

Notably, all the liabilities for constructing 20 smart classes have been paid. Moreover hand-over and take-over agreements have been signed with the respective heads of departments.

The smart classes were constructed by Lucknow based ITI Limited.

As per documents given by the firm, construction of each smart class would cost Rs 1.21 crore and each smart class would be equipped with two air conditioners of two tonnes capacity.

Even though the price of each AC was tagged at Rs 60,000, it was already reported that no ACs were installed in the smart classes.

It was also reported that each smart class is lighted by four LED tubelights contrary to the specification which says that each class should be lighted by eight LED bulbs.

Even though the work order was for only 17 smart classes, liabilities have been paid for 20 smart classes.

It is said that the physical verification committee would verify each and every smart class. Based on the findings of the physical verification, a detailed report would be filed.

After receiving a report from the physical verification committee, the enquiry committee would fix a date for final hearing after which a final report would be submitted to the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Notably, the physical verification committee comprises of representatives of MUSU, MUTA, MUSA, Administrator Jarnail Singh, Deputy Registrar RK Joteen, MU engineer, enquiry committee’s secretary, nodal officer and Head, Computer Science Department, NIT Manipur Prof Kh Manglem as expert member.