MU staff college tagged non-performer

IMPHAL, Aug 19 : Out of the 66 academic staff college established at different universities across the country, Manipur University Academic Staff College (MUASC) occupies a very lowly 61st position and the college has been tagged a non-performer.

At the other end of the spectrum, the academic staff college of Meghalaya’s North East Hill University occupies the third position, scoring 65 marks.

For the first time, the University Grants Commission (UGC) set up 48 academic staff colleges at different universities across the country in 1987 with the primary objectives of enabling teachers of higher education sharpen their knowledge and update their teaching techniques. With the passage of time, the total number of academic staff colleges rose to 66.

There are four academic staff colleges in the North East; one each at Manipur University, Gauhati University, North East Hill University and Mizoram University.

NAAC recently reviewed performances of the 66 academic staff colleges but MUASC secured just 37 marks and it was placed at the 61st position. It has also been tagged as a non-performer.

Even though the academic staff college of Mizoram University occupying 60th position is clubbed in the lowest group together with MUASC, the academic staff college of Gauhati University fared much better and is placed at the 10th position.

As such, the academic staff colleges of North East Hill University and Gauhati University have been tagged performers. Notably, the academic staff colleges of MU and Mizoram University are among such colleges which have been tagged non-performers.

According to NAAC’s assessment, colleges which got above 60 marks are tagged performers, 40 to 60 marks as under-performers and below 40 marks as non-performers, sources informed.

Academic staff colleges are also responsible for holding regular refresher courses and orientation courses so that teachers of colleges and universities can update their knowledge and teaching techniques from time to time, the sources added.