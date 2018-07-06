IMPHAL, Jul 5: A joint meeting of MUTA, MUSA and MUSU was held today with MUTA president I Tomba, MUSA president S Jibankumar and MUSU president M Dayaman as presidium members where the existing crisis in Manipur University was deliberated at length.

The meeting resolved to organise relay hunger strike from July 9 in pursuit of the common demand for removal of Vice Chancellor Prof AP Pandey.

It resolved to organise a mass rally in the heart of Imphal city in the second week of July.