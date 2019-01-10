MU students protest

IMPHAL, Jan 9: Students of Manipur University took out a protest demonstration in front of the university main entrance gate, against the Citizen Amendment Bill passed by the Lok Sabha yesterday and burnt copies of Bill as well, at around 3 pm today.

The students also held numerous placards and raised slogans condemning the act, the BJP Government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also demanding the stand of the BJP led State Government regarding the Bill.

A large number of police personnel were also seen deployed near the gate.

The agitating students were later forced to go inside their campus by the police personnel.

Speaking to media persons, one of the agitating students stated that it is high time for all people to come together and act against the Bill.

He continued that the Bill will violate the Constitution of the country as well as the rights of the indigenous people of the North East region.