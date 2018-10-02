MU students protest, meet Pro VC

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 1: Students of Manipuri Department of Manipur University staged a sit in protest at the Department’s campus today demanding immediate solution to the university crisis and to bring back normalcy to the institution at the earliest.

The students carried various placards demanding unconditional release of the arrested students and teachers of the university, a peaceful conclusion to the university crisis, an immediate stop to dictatorial actions and chasing after students and teachers etc.

Following the agitation, students of Teachers’ Education Department, Economics Department and Earth Sciences Department along with Manipur Department students, staged another sit in at the university bus stand.

They also met the university Pro VC K Yugindro and demanded an immediate solution to the university imbroglio, unconditional release of the arrested teachers and students and to withdraw the FIR against them as well.

The students also warned that the university atmosphere will never improve if the FIR is not revoked.