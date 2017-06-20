MU VC inspects

IMPHAL, Jun 19: Vice-Chancellor of Manipur University Prof Adya Prasad Pandey today inspected old social science block. The VC was accompanied by engineer, sanitary inspector and other officials during the inspection. Faculty members of various depts requested the VC to set up smart classroom, a release said.
Breaking News
- 3 weeks ago - Cyclone Mora to intensify; heavy rains likely in NE, Bengal - 0 Comment
- 4 weeks ago - BJP adds another feather to its cap, Bhabananda elected RS MP - 0 Comment
- 4 weeks ago - CM leads in extending aid to Class XII topper - 0 Comment
- 4 weeks ago - Lt Gen (Retd) Himalay recalls Kargil days - 0 Comment
- 4 weeks ago - Eight bodies of CCpur finally laid to rest, after 632 days - 0 Comment
Popular News
BJP adds another feather to its cap, Bhabananda elected RS MP
CM leads in extending aid to Class XII topper
Lt Gen (Retd) Himalay recalls Kargil days
Students do marginally better than last year with pass percentage pegged at 68.81 COHSEM announces Class XII exams result
Fuel in stock, says K Shyam
Kuki Inpi states stand
Shirui Lily Festival draws to a close amid pomp and gaiety Governor stresses on potential of State flower
NSCN-IM settles for ‘shared sovereignty’
Stop all admn work in new dists : UNC
Susindro’s ROP team attacked, 4 CDOs hurt