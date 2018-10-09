MUAA urges

IMPHAL, Oct 8: The Manipur University Alumni Association (MUAA) has reasoned that unconditional and immediate release of the students, teachers and others arrested in connection with the current impasse at Manipur University is the only way to restore normalcy in the campus.

A press release issued by the general secretary of the association today also appealed to all those concerned to be sensitive and act accordingly to bring immediate normalcy to the university to save the academic future of the students.

At this critical juncture, the unconditional release of the arrested students and teachers will be the only solution, it added.