Muay Thai trial from August 12

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 2 : All Manipur Muay Thai Lovers and Player Organisation will be a conducting State team trial selection cum 15-day non residential coaching camp for participation at the Unified National Amateur Muay Thai Championship 2018, from August 12 onwards at Changangei Uchekon Community Hall.

The championship will be organised by Maharashtra Muay Thai Association from November 15 to 18 under the supervision of United Amateur Muay Thai Association of India.

Players intending to take part in this coaching camp may report to the trial venue on time with full kits and relevant documents, said a press release from All Manipur Muay Thai Lovers and Player Organisation. Further details of the camp can be had from the office of the organisation located opposite to Changangei Airport Gate.