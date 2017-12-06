Muirei village Golden jubilee

IMPHAL, Dec 5:Muirei village of Ukhrul district will celebrate its golden jubilee from Dec 11 to 13. According to the organisers, Forest and Environment Minister Th Shyamkumar and Works Minister Th Biswajit will attend the programme as the chief guest and president respectively on Dec 12.

MLA Ksh Biren and MLA Leishiyo Keishing will attend as the guests of honour.