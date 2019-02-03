Muivah coming to Nagaland

Newmai News Network

DIMAPUR, Feb 2: NSCN-IM general secretary, Thuingaleng Muivah is landing at Dimapur on February 4, according to sources. The sources said that the NSCN-IM leader will hold a series of consultative meetings. It is not clear how long he will be in Nagaland.

Meanwhile, the NSCN-IM in its press release today said that, as per the directive of the “Collective Leadership, the National Hoho” will be held on February 11, 2019 at 11 am at Hebron. “Both civil and army authorities (of the NSCN) are requested to attend the meeting positively,” the NSCN-IM appealed.

It can be mentioned here that Thuingaleng Muivah is going to return to Nagaland after a long gap. The coming of the NSCN-IM leader to Nagaland at this stage triggers immense curiosity.

A few days ago, the NSCN-IM had stated the Framework Agreement that was signed with the Government of India in 2015 “speaks about the Naga sovereignty, identity and territories”. The NSCN-IM also said that “Nagas and Indians will peacefully and harmoniously co-exist as two entities sharing sovereign powers”. The Framework Agreement is the foundation for final settlement, the NSCN-IM had also said.

The NSCN-IM had then stated that the Nagas need agreements with the Government of India and the Government of Myanmar that will recognize their unique history, sovereignty, land, identity, culture and their state.