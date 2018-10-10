Muivah fit now

DIMAPUR, Oct 9: Talks between the Government of India and the NSCN-IM will resume any day as the health of Th Muivah, the general secretary of the NSCN-IM “is alright now”, according to well placed sources, reports NNN.
Th Muivah was discharged from a hospital in New Delhi yesterday, the sources said. “He is now back at his official quarter in New Delhi,” the sources added. The NSCN-IM leader was “admitted” to an undisclosed hospital last week in the National capital after he reportedly complained of some “uneasiness”.

