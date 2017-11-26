Mukesh Ambani agrees to install mobile towers in Tml

Imphal, Nov 25: In one of the rarest favours for Manipur and Tamenglong in particular, Mukesh Ambani, chairman, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has agreed to give personal instruction to concerned officials to install mobile phone towers in this least developed district of the state.

The credit goes to dynamic Deputy Commissi- oner of Tamenglong, Arms-trong Pame, who had sent a letter to Mukesh Ambani on November 13 requesting the business magnate to install mobile towers for better communication in Tameng-long. From the Mumbai office of the RIL, he got a phone call yesterday that confirmed receiving the letter and more significantly, a positive response that Mukesh Ambani would personally instruct concerned officials to install adequate number of mobile towers in Tamenglong district, Pame told The Sangai Express.

Reliance Jio Northeast Financial Head (Guwahati), Sourajit Ray, had also contacted him, Pame said, and spoke to him that a team of Reliance Guwahati and Imphal team will be conducting a survey in Tamenglong in the first week of December.

Armstrong Pame had been assured that necessary procedures for installation of mobile towers would be taken up after the survey, he further informed this newspaper.

In his letter, the DC had appreciated the support of the conglomerate holding RIL for supporting the Indian Super League and encouraging the young footballers from the North East region, he said.

He had further written in his letter that in this age of information, it still takes more than a day for people to travel in remote parts of Tamenglong to submit an application at his office. He had added that he wanted to create a solution for this kind of problem.

Pame had also mentioned in his letter to Mukesh Ambani that mobile network is non-existent in most of the villages in Tamenglong.