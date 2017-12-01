Mukna Kangjei Tournament to commence on Dec 2

Imphal, Nov 30: Krida Bharti Manipur is organising the First State Level Governor’s Trophy Mukna Kangjei Tournament 2017 from December 2 to 6 at the 1st Manipur Rifles Parade Ground.

Ten mukna kangjei teams from five districts will be taking part in this championship, which will formally open at 2pm on December 2 in the presence of Letpao Haokip, Minister YAS, Leishemba Sanajaoba, king of Manipur and P Saratchandra, chief whip, Manipur.