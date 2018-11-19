Mukul Sangma arrives on manifesto job

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 18: Former Meghalaya Chief Minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) Member Dr Mukul Sangma arrived here today as a part of gathering public opinions and suggestions for drafting the Congress party’s mani-festo for the Lok Sabha election 2019.

Speaking to media persons at Imphal Airport this afternoon, Dr Mukul Sang-ma said that he is here to gather people’s wishes, woes and problems through Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) so that the same can be reflected in the party’s election manifesto.

“As desired by AICC president Rahul Gandhi, I would travel all over the country and interact with all sections of people together with members and leaders of respective PCCs so as to understand their problems and aspirations”, Dr Mukul Sangma said.

He said that people’s problems and aspirations may be different from State to State or region to region but a holistic agenda can incorporate the common problems and aspirations.

If any political party is mandated to form Government, its primary duty is to address people’s problems and woes. As for the Congress party, it always takes all its promises made to the people through election manifestoes with utmost seriousness, he said.

To a query, Dr Mukul said that Congress party took serious note of the Indo-Myanmar border row at Moreh sector, and added that he would visit Moreh tomorrow.

Notably, Dr Mukul Sangma is entrusted to collect people’s feedback on such areas as federalism, border State, regionalism and migration for drafting Congress party’s election manifesto. The former Meghalaya Chief Minister was received at the airport by Congress MLAs Keisham Meghachandra, Surjakumar Okram and MPCC leaders.