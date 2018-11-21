Mukul Sangma consults stake holders ahead of LS polls

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 20: Congress Working Committee (CWC) Member and former Meghalaya Chief Minister Dr Mukul Sangma who arrived here on November 18 to elicit public opinion and understand people’s problems and expectations for reflection in the Congress party’s 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto held a consultative meeting with stake holders today.

Together with AICC secretary Ranjit Murkherjee, Dr Mukul Sangma went to Moreh yesterday and interacted with stake holders on the border row and other issues.

Another round of consultative meeting was held today at Hotel Imphal on trade and commerce and the border issue.

Later in the afternoon, he held a meeting with CLP leaders, PCC members and MPCC office bearers.

One Congress MLA informed The Sangai Express that the meeting discussed rectification of the country’s existing judiciary system.

The meeting noted that the poor sections of the society are denied justice systematically as volumes of cases usually remain pending for months and years.

Amendment of the Constitution’s 10th Schedule in case Congress party is elected to power in the Lok Sabha election was another agenda of the meeting, conveyed the MLA.

The meeting deliberated on amending the 10th Schedule which would automatically disqualify any Member of the House within 24 hours of leaving his/her party.

Restoration of special category status to all the North Eastern States which has been removed by the incumbent NDA Government provided Congress party is elected to power was another agenda of the meeting, said the MLA.

Speaking to media persons before the meeting, Dr Mukul Sangma said that AICC president Rahul Gandhi is committed to set certain National agenda ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

With many AICC teams closely examining several issues, the National agenda would certainly reflect the common wishes and aspirations of the people, Dr Sangma said.

He said that his team has been studying issues and problems related to Centre-State relationship, federalism, trade and commerce, immigration/migration and regional issues.

Mukul Sangma said that they have already received a good number of suggestions. “After consultation with stake holders we have learnt how the dispute over the boundary line between Manipur and Myanmar became a bilateral issue between India and Myanmar and how it can affect trade and commerce activities between the two countries”, Dr Mukul Sangma said.

Understanding people’s wishes and problems and reflecting the same in the election manifesto and fulfilment of the promises made through the manifesto are Congress party’s commitments, he asserted.