Mumbai bound

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 16 : A six member team of Shiv Sena Manipur State unit, led by its president M Tombi, left for Mumbai today to deliberate on whether Shiv Sena will work together with BJP or not during the coming Parliamentary election as the BJP led NDA Central Government still has a Shiv Sena Minister.

Speaking to media persons before leaving Imphal, M Tombi said that the team will meet the Central leaders and discuss whether Shiv Sena will still honour its alliance with BJP in the coming Parliamentary elections. The team will also try to get details as to how the alliance will be snapped if the matter comes to that, Tombi added.

On the other hand, Tombi said that the team met Chief Minister N Biren Singh and discussed the prospect of reviving Loitang Khunou spinning mill, Ukhrul cement factory, Jiribam tea estate etc as well as the employment opportunity provided by these ventures for the youth of the State.

The team will also meet the Shiv Sena National leaders and pressure them to take up necessary steps for reviving the industry units of the State, he added. Tombi also expressed desire for the establishment of cold storage facilities at the DHQs of the hill districts so as to properly store the agricultural products from these districts.