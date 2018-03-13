Municipal Council urges

IMPHAL, Mar 12 : Samurou Municipal Council has urged the State Govt not to destroy the public toilet situated on the banks of Imphal river, near Samurou bazar, under Wangoi A/C, until a new toilet complex is built. Speaking to media persons after a public meeting at the Keithel today, Samurou Municipal Council Chairperson N Nonibala said that the Municipal Council appreciates and supports the works taken up by the Govt for reinforcing the river banks of the State but urged the Govt to refrain from destroying the public toilet situated near the Keithel, which was allegedly built properly with septic tanks, until and unless a new toilet complex is built to replace it.

She informed that Govt officials had come to destroy the toilet on March 10, but they eventually backed off after the women vendors appealed them to wait for some time before destroying the complex.