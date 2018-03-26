Municipality employees to launch protest

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 25: Expre-ssing disappointment at the failure of the State Govern-ment to take up any tangible works regarding payment of 6th Pay to the employees under the 27 urban local bodies as mentioned in a notice issued by MAHUD on November 7, 2017 , the All Manipur Municipality Em-ployees and Workers Union, Manipur, has threatened to launch intense agitation from April 2 if the authority fails to provide the revised pay on or before April 1.

According to the order issued by Special Secretary, MAHUD, on November 7, last year, all the employees and pensioners of the 27 urban local bodies were to be provided the 6th revised pay (calculated from April 1 of 2017).

It was mentioned that the due arrears would be paid/provided in two instalments. As per the notice, 50 percent of the arrear would be provided by March 31 (2018), and the remaining 50 percent would be given during the next financial year 2018-19.

The notice also warned against any increase in the number of posts for regular employees of the Urban local bodies and to obatin approval of the Finance Department (PIC) through the respective Administrative Departments if the need arises for an increase in the number of posts of regular employees.

The details of the existing employees should also be entered in the CPIS/MGEL, the notice mentioned.

On the other hand, owing to the failure of the State Government to implement the order issued on November 7 regarding the 6th pay for the employees, an emergency meeting of the All Manipur Municipality Employees and Workers Union, Manipur was organised today and numerous resolutions were passed.

The union warned that if the order issued on November 7 is not transformed into action by April 1, the employees would take two days mass casual leave from April 2.

If the State Government still fails to heed to the demands of the employees, the union (and the employees) will launch cease work strike from April 8, it add-ed. It also mentioned that a memorandum has been submitted to the MAHUD Minister in this regard.