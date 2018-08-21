Murder accused held

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 20 : Imphal East police in close collaboration with Kangpokpi police have managed to nab the murder suspect of a young girl, Pukhrihongbam Memi of Ikou today at about 3 pm from his home.

The suspect has been named as Yumkhaibam Rohit alias Rajesh son of late Riyajuddin.

Disclosing this to media persons, SP of Imphal East, Meghachandra Konjengbam said the suspect has been arrested by a joint team of Imphal East police and Kangpokpi police and interrogation is presently underway.

Disclosing the admission of Rohit, the SP said that on August 14, Rohit took Memi to Khergao. After the elopement, differences arose between him and Memi and as such Rohit gagged the girl to death.

After the murder, the body of the young girl was dumped inside a sack and thrown into Iril river.

Police have recovered one mobile phone along with SIM card from Rohit, said the SP and added that interrogation is underway to ascertain if there are any other accomplice in the murder of the young girl.

Locals of Ikou extended co-operation in the search of Rohit, said the SP acknowledging their co-operation.

A police team led by SDPO of Kangpokpi police, Sony Siemgosang and assisted by Imphal East police managed to net the suspect, added the SP.

Significantly the lifeless body of P Memi (26) daughter of Goura Singh was discovered near the banks of Iril river at Arapti Ketukhong. She had left home on August 14 never to return.