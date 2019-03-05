Murder convict awarded lifer

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 5: Gaiphul-shillu Golmei, Session Judge, Imphal East, senten-ced a murder convict iden- tified as Yumkhaibam Kulla-chandra to life imprisonment today for murdering the husband of his ex-wife .

Yumkhaibam Kulla-chandra was convicted by the same Court on February 28, under section 447 (Criminal Trespass) and section 302 (Murder) after a two year long trial.

The convict was produced before the Court for sentence hearing from Saji-wa Central Jail today and during the hearing, the Court heard submission of the State APP and the defense counsel appearing on behalf of the convict.

The APP submitted that Yumkhaibam Kullachandra has been convicted for trespassing and murdering Chingakham Panchom of Andro Khoibu on February 19, 2016, and prayed for awarding maximum punishment to the convict.

On the other hand, the defense counsel prayed for punishing the convict to a lesser degree by pointing out that no allegations, except the present case, has been made so far against the convict and that the convict is not a habitual offender.

The defense counsel also prayed for setting aside the period which the convict has already spent in judicial custody, from the sentence.

After hearing both the parties, the Court sentenced the convict to life imprisonment.

The convict had killed the husband of his ex-wife while they were sleeping in a courtyard. He had chop-ped the victim’s head with a machete in the evening of February 19, 2016.