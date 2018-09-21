Murder convict sentenced to life

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 20: Maibam Manojkumar Session Judge Imphal West, in a landmark judgment, sentenced murder convict Khulem Jiten to rigorous imprisonment for life for killing one of his uncles and injuring another.

The judgement was announced in an open Court today after the sentence hearing at Session Court Imphal West.

Khulem Jiten (41) s/o Kendrajit of Naoremthong Khulem Leikai, was convicted under section 302 IPC (murder), 307 IPC (attempt to murder) and 27 Arms Act, after the trial was held before the same Court for killing one of his uncles Khulem Krishnamohan and injuring another, Khulem Priyobarta, on June 30, 2015.

The Court heard the submission of A Nilachandra, Additional PP of the State, and the counsel of convict before the announcement of the sentence order.

The Additional PP submitted that Jiten murdered one of his own uncles with DBBL gun apart from attempting to murder another one by shooting him (the other uncle) with his pistol.

As such, the crime committed by the convict are serious offences, the APP submitted and prayed for awarding life imprisonment under section 302 and 307 IPC, along with fine and another 7 years under section 27 Arms Act with fine as well.

On the other hand, the defense counsel of the convict contended that the Court may pass appropriate sentences which it deems fit.

The Court mentioned that the offences committed by the convict cannot be within the categories of rarest of rare case and explained that the Additional PP had also prayed for awarding the life imprisonment only.

As such, the Court sentenced Khulem Jiten to rigorous imprisonment for life and directed him to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 under section 302 of the IPC.

The Court also sentenced the convict to rigorous imprisonment of 10 years as well a fine of Rs 8,000 under section 307 IPC. The Court further sentenced Jiten to rigorous imprisonment of 7 years and to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 under section 27 Arms Act and explained that all the sentence awarded against the convict are to run concurrently.

The Court order also mentioned that the total fine amount of Rs 23,000 will be deducted from the remuneration or otherwise earned by him while he is serving his sentence at the rate of 50 percent per month and added that whatever amount deducted will be deposited to the Court every year till the realization of the entire amount. The Court further directed District Magistrate Imphal West to cancel the gun licenses issued in favour of the convict Khulem Jiten as well.

It recommended a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the wife of the deceased Khulem Krishnamohan and Rs 50,000 to the injured victim Khulem Priyobarta, under section 357 A of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

It may be mentioned that during the trial of the case, the convict (who was out on bail and was staying at the parental home of his wife at Top Khongnangkhong) killed another of his uncles, Kh Tomba, on July 27, at Meitei Langol Punsi Leikai. During police interrogation in connection with the second murder, Jiten had revealed that he had been planning to take revenge against (L) Kh Tomba (who also happened to be a prosecution witness of the trial case against him) for not allowing him to enter and live at his residence at Naoremthong Khulem Leikai after the 2015 incident.