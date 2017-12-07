Murder triggers bandh along Imp-Moreh road

IMPHAL, Dec 6: Locals of Khangabok Khullakpam Leikai blocked Asian Highway 1 (Imphal-Moreh road) for more than 5 hours today, condemning the brutal killing of one Elangbam Shyamo of the locality.

Elangbam Shyamo (50) s/o (L) Elangbam Kumar of Khangabok Part-I Khullakpam Leikai , was found dead with multiple knife wounds on his body at around 10.30 pm yesterday, at a nursery farm at Lilong Chajing Mamang Leikai, under Singjamei Police station, where he used to work.

The angry locals took the protest to the streets today morning and blocked all traffic along the road.

However, a team of police led by Thoubal SP, K Meghachandra reached an agreement with the protesters and normal traffic resumed at around 1.30 pm.

A public meeting was also held at Khangabok Maning Leikai Bazar and a JAC was formed to demand swift justice for the deceased, appropriate ex-gratia from the State Government and a Government job for a surviving family member of the victim.

The JAC also submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister regarding the incident.

According to a reliable source, Singjamei police have nabbed a suspect in connection with the crime.