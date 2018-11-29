MU’s Ranibala clinches weightlifting gold

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 28 : Ph Ranibala clinched a gold medal for Manipur University in the All India Inter-University Women Weightlifting Championship 2018-19 being held at Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur under the auspices of Association of Indian Universities. Manipur University has so far collected 1 gold and 1 bronze medal at this championship which got underway on November 27.

Ph Ranibala Devi, who is a student of Regional College lifted a total of 176 kg (78 kg in snatch and 98 kg in clean and jerk ) to win the gold medal in the women’s 69 kg category event while S Ronibala of Waikhom Mani Girls’ College participating in the 55 kg category bagged the bronze medal lifting a total weight of 158 kg, 70 kg in snatch and 88 kg in clean and jerk.