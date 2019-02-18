MUSU condemns

IMPHAL, Feb 17: Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) has strongly condemned the arrest of Thokchom Veewon, advisor of Manipur Students Association Delhi (MSAD) by a joint team of Delhi and Manipur police from his rented house at Saket, New Delhi, on February 15.

A press release issued by MUSU today conveyed that as per the clarification of Manipur Police Department, an FIR was lodged against Veewon for sedition and he was arrested without issuing any arrest warrant which is very inhuman and condemnable.

Alleging that Veewon was physically assaulted by the police in-front of his siblings as well during the arrest, MUSU added that the MSAD’s advisor (and former president) was arrested for his post on social media against the Citizenship Amendment Bill and criticizing the present BJP led Government.

However, MUSU claimed that the statement posted on social media by Veewon seems to be an invective outburst and reasoned that dissent makes a country stronger as the citizens demand the best from their leaders and the country.

MUSU explained that throughout history, progress of every country has come from the people’s willingness to stand up for what they believe in and when these beliefs counter those of the people in power. Pointing out that it is indeed shameful for the Government to hunt down every dissenter and suppress the legitimate voice of the people, MUSU added that the people, more or less, have the moral responsibility to object unjust acts of the Governments.

As such, it demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Veewon. On the other hand, MUSU also condemned the arrest of other anti-CAB protesters in Manipur and urged the Government to put an immediate stop to such actions. Otherwise, MUSU will not remain a silent spectator, it added.