MUSU condemns AP Pandey’s action Resign : MUSU to CM, EM, CS

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 5: Manipur University Students Union (MUSU) has condemned the order issued by AP Pandey on September 1 stating that he has assumed office, even though an inquiry is going on against him, and has termed the action as that of a mentally challenged man.

Speaking to media persons at MUSU office inside the university complex today, its general secretary Laishram Kenedy claimed that Pandey’s act is in gross defiance of the agreement signed between the agitating bodies (MUSU, MUTA and MUSA) and the State Government and the MHRD, in the presence of the Chief Minister on August 16 to bring an end to the impasse at the university.

It is better for the powerless Chief Minister, Education Minister, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary and Higher and Technical Education Commissioner to resign on moral grounds, he added.

Apart from this, the confusing series of orders issued by former Registrar in-charge M Shyamkesho is creating confusion among the students as now the university seems to be having two VCs and two Registrars in-charge.

Stating that Pandey and Shyamkesho should be held responsible for all the inconveniences faced by the students and the university, Kenedy alleged that their action are all against the student community as well as the people of Manipur.

On August 16, the university community, HRD Joint Secretary JC Hosur and Higher and Technical Education Commissioner of Manipur H Dileep, signed an agreement to bring an end to the university issue in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Though AP Pandey’s action has challenged the MoA, the Central and State Governments have failed to take up any kind of action against him. As such it is far better for the utterly powerless CM, Education Minister, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary and the Higher and Technical Education Commissioner to resign from their posts on moral ground, Kenedy added.

He continued that MUSU welcomes the inquiry against Pandey by the two member independent inquiry committee and expressed belief that the committee will submit an unbiased and honest report.

On the other hand, he appealed to all not to give sanction to any order other than those issued by MU VC in-charge Professor W Vishwanath and Registrar in-charge Professor Sh Dorendrajit and added that MUSU will also never recognise any order issued from Pandey’s office at his residence. Alleging that the acts perpetrated by Pandey with some of his cahoots, are an insult to the people of Manipur, Kenedy said that it is high time for the people, the CSOs and all the student associations of the State to teach a befitting lesson to Pandey. It may be mentioned that MUSU launched the protest against AP Pandey on May 30, which was later joined by MUTA and MUSA.