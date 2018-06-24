MUSU declines CM’s invitation for talks

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 23: Even as Chief Minister N Biren invited MUSU to a meeting on the imbroglio besieging Manipur University over the demand for dismissal of Vice Chancellor Prof AP Pandey, the students’ body opted to stay away from any meeting with the Chief Minister as the latter has not done anything to translate into action what he had assured/stated during earlier meetings.

On the other hand, MUSU, MUTA and Manipur University Staff Association (MUSA) today staged a joint protest demonstration at the university’s bus waiting shed.

Speaking to media persons by the sideline of the protest demonstration, MUSU president Mayanglambam Dayaman pointed out that the deadline set for dismissal of Prof AP Pandey expired today.

HRD Ministry sent a Joint Secretary yesterday in connection with the 25 days old crisis but it was too late. The way the Ministry has been handling the issue is rather contemptible, Dayaman said.

During the meeting with Joint Secretary VC Hosur, MUSU highlighted their grievances against the VC and made it clear that there is no room for reconciliation until Prof Pandey is dismissed, he reiterated.

Even though the Joint Secretary was agreeable to most points laid down by MUSU, he could not give any assurance as he is not the competent authority. Nonetheless, he assured that he would a submit detailed report about the 25 days old agitation, Dayaman said.

Expressing strong objection to the Joint Secretary’s appeal to give the VC one more chance, the MUSU president said that the Joint Secretary did not come to explore a solution. He only came here to assess the situation.

Remarking that the Ministry’s viewpoint on the issue is rather perplexing, Dayaman maintained that MUSU would never budge from its position.

Saying that the Chief Minister sent a feeler yesterday for a meeting, Dayaman said that MUSU held meetings with the Chief Minister on June 9 and 18 regarding the crisis.

Even as the Chief Minister assured that he would take up the MUSU’s demands and grievances with the relevant authorities at his best level, he has not taken up a single positive step till date, he decried.

As the Chief Minister does not have any authority to dismiss the VC, MUSU is of the opinion that there is no point in holding any meeting with the Chief Minister on the existing issue, he said.

Reiterating that the deadline set for dismissal of Prof Pandey has expired today, the MUSU president announced that intensified modes of democratic agitation would be launched from tomorrow.

He also appealed to all the people to support MUSU in their agitation.

MUTA general secretary Prof Lisam Shanjukumar who also took part in the protest demonstration said that today’s protest was specially organised to show that students, teachers and staff are united on the existing issue.

MUTA has been keeping a close watch on the unfolding situation and it would take up necessary steps to achieve the common demand.

Not a single representative of MUTA met Joint Secretary VC Hosur who visited Imphal yesterday. Even as VC Hosur was intimated to visit Manipur University, he did not come to the university, Prof Shanjukumar said.

Even though MUTA has been demanding resignation of VC Prof Pandey, no deadline has been set yet, he added.

Placards which read ‘We condemn violation of MU Act 2005’, ‘Ensure students’ rights’, ‘Don’t give psychological threats to students’, ‘Down, down VC Pandey’, ‘Solve the conflict’, ‘Go back incompetent VC AP Pandey’, ‘We like kind attention of honourable Prime Minister and Union HRD Minister’ etc were used in today’s protest demonstration.

Upload Files