MUSU decries AR presence at MU campus

IMPHAL, Jun 24: Pointing that Manipur University campus is also a sacred historical place, the Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) has decried the presence of Assam Rifles camp within MU campus.

Speaking to media persons at their office today MUSU president Buchi Mayanglambam lamented that presence of military camps within the premises of educational institutions is unheard of in any part of the world.

Recalling that many people including students undertook different modes of agitation demanding removal of the AR camp from MU campus but to no avail, Buchi said that MUSU would submit fresh written appeals to both the Governor and the Chief Minister seeking shifting of the AR camp to a suitable, alternative site.

He further informed that MU students, people of nearby localities and civil society organisations would jointly launch different modes of agitation to see that the AR camp is shifted.

For too long, MU has been serving as a contractors’ zone and this is a matter of serious concern to MUSU. MU was not included in the list of top 100 universities of the country because of laxity on the part of the higher authority.

MU’s academic performance degraded on account of failures on the part of the higher authority, he decried.

He also accused the VC of staying away from the university most of the time.

Rather than stocking adequate number of books, the VC is more concerned about beautifying the library building.

MUSU would start inspecting different departments from the third week of July and check whether teachers have been discharging their duties diligently, Buchi said.

He further alleged that the VC and teachers have been neglecting their duties even though have been enjoying fat salaries.

Buchi expressed keen desire for teachers to perform their duties as per UGC guidelines.

At the same time, contractors executing different construction works at MU should pay due attention to qualitative aspect of their works, the MUSU president said.

He also sought immediate attention of the authority concerned toward several posts lying vacant at MU.