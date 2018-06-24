MUSU fumes over VC’s ‘report’

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 23: Quoting newspaper reports (eveningers) that Manipur University VC Prof Adya Prasad Pandey allegedly sent a report to the PMO and Union HRD Ministry alleging that MUSU functionaries are connected with insurgent groups and some Deans resigned from their respective post under pressure from insurgent groups, MUSU has categorically stated that Prof Pandey should be held accountable for any untoward incident resulting from his false report in case the particular news report is true.

Speaking to media persons this evening, MUSU president Dayaman said that as per the news report, the VC sent a report to the PMO and the HRD Minister alleging that MUSU has nexus with insurgent groups and the ongoing agitation is being carried out at the instruction of insurgent groups.

If the particular news report is true, the VC was intentionally sending a false report to draw people’s attention away from the ongoing agitation and at the same time project MUSU in wrong light, Dayaman said.

The allegation that the resignation of Deans in connection with the ongoing agitation was done at the behest of insurgent groups is also baseless, he said.

Through his false report, the VC is only exposing his incompetency and irresponsibility in case he did send such an outrageous report, said the MUSU president.

The news report said that the VC’s report was sent to the PMO and the HRD Ministry by some well connected members of his family. However, it could not be confirmed from the PMO or the HRD Ministry whether the VC actually sent such a report, mentioned the same news report.