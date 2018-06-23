MUSU lays down stand to MHRD Jt Secy, no audience granted to MUTA

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 22: A team of MUSU held a meeting with the HRD Ministry, Department of Higher Education Joint Secretary VC Hosur today and laid down their position regarding the crisis besieging Manipur University.

However, even as MUTA approached the Joint Secretary for a meeting, VC Hosur snubbed them.

MUTA while condemning the Joint Secretary’s attitude, has submitted a fresh memorandum to the HRD Ministry and urged the Ministry to take up necessary steps at the earliest in order to resolve the crisis.

As the crisis deepens with MUSU poised to launch more intense forms of agitation in case VC Prof AP Pandey is not dismissed within the deadline they set (June 23), Joint Secretary VC Hosur arrived yesterday to take stock of the situation.

At the invitation of the Joint Secretary, a team of MUSU held a meeting with the Joint Secretary at Classic Hotel at 9 am today.

Highlighting their grievances against VC Prof Pandey, the MUSU team reiterated that they would never call off their agitation until and unless Prof Pandey is dismissed.

They categorically stated that they would not negotiate on any point except dismissal of the VC.

Joint Secretary VC Hosur appealed to the MUSU team to give reconciliation a chance in order to resolve the crisis and restore normal academic atmosphere in Manipur University.

But the MUSU team maintained that the crisis besieging the university is caused by Prof Pandey and there is no way of resolving the crisis except his dismissal.

After discussing the issue threadbare, VC Hosur said that he came here to take stock of the situation and he is not authorised to give any assurance to the agitating students.

MU students took out a protest rally today too inside the university’s campus demanding dismissal of allegedly incompetent VC Prof AP Pandey.

On the other, MUTA had a telephonic talk with the Registrar-in-charge of MU for arranging a meeting with the visiting Joint Secretary but they were told that the Joint Secretary has no intention to meet MUTA representatives.

Meanwhile, a press release issued by MUTA clarified that none of its member met the Joint Secretary at Imphal.

If any teacher of Manipur University met any Joint Secretary of HRD Ministry representing the teachers’ community of Manipur University in connection with the present imbroglio, it is a very unfortunate and unpardonable act, it said.

MUTA further appealed to all teachers’ associations, political parties, CSOs, senior citizens’ groups, student bodies and all stake holder groups to extend support towards resolving the crisis besieging the university.