MUSU mocks CM

IMPHAL, Sep 23: Terming Chief Minister N Biren Singh as a spineless puppet of the Central Government, Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) has alleged that it is now clear that the recent incident at Manipur University is a part of the effort to save and protect AP Pandey.

A press release issued by the finance secretary of MUSU today claimed that it has been confirmed that the Central Government has been censuring the CM and even scolded the CM regarding the MU crisis, that VC Prof Vishwanath and Registrar i/c Dorendrajit acted according to the wishes of the university community.

Adding that it has also been confirmed that the FIR lodged against the arrested students and teachers was drafted by the CM with Professor K Yugindro only signing the FIR and that the CM acted accordingly after the names of the individuals were briefed to him (Biren), MUSU alleged that the whole situation is a part of the attempt to save and protect Pandey’s skin.

Accusing the State Government of trying to disrupt the enquiry committee formed after the MoA, MUSU claimed that the MoA has become a farce as the Chief Minister has been acting under strong instruction from the Central Government to save Pandey.

Terming the situation as shameful and a disgrace, MUSU further accused the CM of being spineless and acting as a puppet of the Central Government.