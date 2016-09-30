MUSU, MUEEDC lock MU main gate; total shutdown continue

IMPHAL, Sep 29 : Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) and Manipur University Entrance Exam Demand Committee (MUEEDC) imposed a total shutdown of Manipur University from September 28 to protest MU authorities’ inability to take up concrete steps and also initiate the admission process of the varsity. Large number of students led by MUSU and MUEEDC, locked down all the department offices and the MU main gate in protest to

day.

Speaking to media persons at the sideline of the protest, MUSU president Chingsubam Manglemton said MU authorities have failed to take up a concrete decision regarding admission in MU for the academic session 2016-17 even after three academic council meetings. MU authorities in a meeting with MUSU and MUEEDC held on September 6, assured that a concrete decision the regarding processes would be made at the Academic Council meeting on October 4. The Vice Chancellor of MU signed a memorandum of understanding on September 26 reiterating the promise. The next day, however, the Academic Meeting was called off, he said.

Irked by the indecisiveness of the authorities, large number of MU students and candidates who appeared in entrance examinations to the varsity locked down all the department offices and the main gate today. The total shutdown will not effect the semester examinations of B.ED and Library Department, he added.