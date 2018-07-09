MUSU, MUTA, MUSA condemn

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 8: Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU), Manipur University Teachers’ Association (MUTA) and Manipur University Staffs’ Association (MUSA) have strongly condemned the arson at the office of the Assistant Director of Sports, Manipur University, Canchipur terming the incident as most unfortunate and a devious effort to derail the legitimate, democratic and peaceful movement of the university community for restoring sense, justice and property in the university by removing the incumbent VC.

Addressing a press meet held today at the office of MUTA, inside the MU campus, MUSU president M Dayaman informed that some portions of the office of the Assistant Director of Sports, Manipur University were burnt in the arson that took place yesterday at around 11 pm.

He strongly condemned the incident and went on to decry that the incident seems to be an attempt instigated by some people to project the democratic movement of the university in a bad light and derail it.

Saying that the university community’s movement has been gaining momentum since the past few days with larger sections of the students’ community and society endorsing support, he said that the movement cannot be derailed by nefarious acts like yesterday’s attempt.

He also said that the movement will continue until the incumbent VC Adya Prasad Pandey is removed from his post and the university.

Asserting that the ongoing movement is being carried on in democratic and peaceful manner for the genuine cause of bringing justice in the university, Dayaman decried that both the Central Government and the State Government issue have been ignoring the issue even though the agitation has already crossed 40 days.

MUSA president S Jibon Singh who also attended the press meet condemned both the incidents of arson in the university and assault on students by security personnel yesterday when they marched towards the Chief Minister’s office.

Pointing out that Manipur University is a sacred sanctity of students, he said that the university’s sports section is also playing an important role in the academic career of the students as well as in their service career.

He further conveyed that MUSA and MUTA have been supporting the movement as the allegations levelled against the VC were verified and considered genuine.

Spokesperson of MUTA Professor Devananda Ningthoujam declared that MUTA and MUSA will continue to endorse the movement till the VC is removed.

He also stated that MUTA is ready to talk with any State Government authorities if the Government has drawn up a concrete plan to settle the matter.