MUSU, MUTA, MUSA fire on all cylinders More allegations levelled against Pandey

IMPHAL, Jul 27: MUSU, MUTA and MUSA have alleged that Professor AP Pandey not only indulges in continuous violation of norms of the MU but also puts in writing in the public domain that he does not have to follow any of them.

A joint press release issued by the associations today stated that Manipur University community is still firm on the demand for removal of the present VC from his position coupled by an independent enquiry to his financial and administrative misdeeds to establish accountability.

It continued that the ongoing intense agitation has had two positive impacts so far.

It pointed out that first, the realisation that a university functions under a separate legislation passed by the Legislature is on the rise and this has enabled the public as well all those concerned that a university is different from the Departments of a Government.

Pointing out the importance of appreciating the Manipur University Act 2005, it alleged that full understanding of the Act by and large remains superficial due to some vested interests indulging only in partial appreciation.

Secondly, the intense demand for removal of AP Pandey has made some individuals very concerned, it alleged and added that the Manipur University community is fully committed to the core objective of education which is to find out the truth and it is with this commitment and after understanding the inherent character of AP Pandey that the university community has arrived at the present stage of demanding his immediate departure from the university for good, it added.

It mentioned that even today, Professor Pandey is not in station as he left Imphal on July 25 and his date of return remains unspecified.

Even more, he left station without handing over the charge to any official of the university although the Manipur University Act 2005 clearly defines the officers and authorities of the university.

It continued that during his clarification on various charges of irregularities, Pandey claimed that there is no mandatory requirement as per the Act to hold meetings of Executive Council and the Finance Committee for a minimum of three times a year but as per the Manipur University Act 2005, it is mentioned that the VC may , if he is of the opinion that immediate action is necessary on any matter, exercise any power conferred on any authority of the university by or under the Act and shall report top such authority at its next meeting the action taken by him on such matter.

The associations continued that as per the Act, the MU Court shall have the power to review, from time to time, the board policies and programmes of the university and to suggest measures for the improvement and development of the university as well as to consider and pass resolutions on the annual report and the annual accounts of the university and audit report on such accounts.

As per the Act, the Finance Committee shall also meet at least thrice every year to examine the accounts and to scrutinise the proposals for expenditure, the associations added.

Alleging that it is established beyond any benefit of doubt that AP Pandey not only indulges in continual violation of the Constitutional norms but also puts in writing in the public domain that he does not have to follow these norms, MUSU, MUTA and MUSA questioned if the open and profuse violation of the Constitution of the varsity does not demand immediate impeachment.