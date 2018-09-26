MUSU, MUTA, MUSA shut door to probe panel

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 25: While reiterating their demand for immediate and unconditional release of all the arrested students and teachers, MUTA and MUSA have decided to stop cooperating with the two-men independent enquiry committee which has been probing into charges levelled against Prof AP Pandey.

A meeting of the joint action committee of the Manipur University community was held today with MUTA president Prof I Tomba in the chair.

After a lengthy discussion, the meeting resolved that as transparency, fairness, independence, impartiality and commitment to truth and the capability to be independent have been compromised, the university community would immediately withdraw their acceptance of the enquiry committee and stop cooperating with it forthwith.

According to a joint press release issued by MUSU, MUTA and MUSA, jury no 2 of the enquiry committee, Prof Choudhury keeps on referring to telephonic instructions and suggestions he receives from the MHRD.

The meeting took serious note of the alleged breaking of sealed documents under the supervision of the Pro-VC and the Registrar in-charge, and absence of any punitive action from any side for this violation of norms of enquiry.

Members present at the meeting brought to the fore that the enquiry committee has not responded to the various reports of rooms in the administrative block being opened after breaking the lock by the Pro-VC and the Registrar in-charge.

The meeting also took strong exception to the failure of the enquiry committee to make any reaction when their nodal officer, Prof Dorendrajit has been put behind bars, it conveyed.

By breaking-open locked rooms of the administrative block, some people have been making all efforts to destroy and manipulate every document that could go against Prof Pandey’s personal interests, it alleged.

The meeting also adopted another resolution which says that a commission of enquiry should be instituted immediately under the Commission of Enquiry Act 1952 in place of the two-men enquiry committee.