MUSU, MUTA, MUSA stage protest at MU Gate

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 26: Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU), Manipur University Teachers’ Association (MUTA) and Manipur University Staffs’ Association (MUSA) staged a sit in protest at Manipur University main gate demanding that the Vice Chancellor of the university resign from his post at the earliest.

Speaking to media persons, MUTA’s former president Professor N Nimai explained that various protests have been launched since May 30 demanding that VC Professor Adya Prasad Pandey resign from his post.

The associations will not back off and the agitation will continue until and unless the VC resigns, he added.

Demanding the State Government to pressure the Central Government regarding the issue looking after the interest of the large number of students studying in the colleges under the university, Professor Nimai demanded the Central Government to take up necessary action and dismiss the VC from the university at the earliest.

He also demanded the appointment of a new VC within this month and to ensure proper exam schedule for the university as well.

Until and unless Professor Adya Prasad Pandey resigns, the agitation will continue, the exams will not be conducted, classes will not be held, he added.

Claiming that a proper investigation against the VC is needed, he alleged that even though there is a rule against taking more than the allowed 30 days duty leave in a year, the VC is happy with taking 30 days leave in two months.

He claimed that BJP often attempts to appoint known people/acquaintances as the VCs and added that the VCs of other universities are learned candidates but the one in Manipur can be considered as one devoid of any necessary knowledge or worth.