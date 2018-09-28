MUSU reminds genesis of MU crisis to Govt

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 27: Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) has conveyed that it would be right for the State Government to remember that MUSU launched its protest since May 30 to save Manipur University from the negative effects of Professor AP Pandey and his associates and to save the student community of the State.

A press release issued by the president of MUSU today mentioned that the university community, in the past, rejected the so called fact finding committee which was constituted by the MHRD with the sole purpose of saving Pandey as the committee had some UGC officials who had links to Pandey.

It explained that the present inquiry committee began its inquiry process with proper support from the MU community from August 23 but Pandey, acting against the MoA, resumed office from September 1 and began issuing orders one after the other.

On the other hand, the new VC and the Registrar in-charge broke the seal of their respective office on September 20 and took away all related documents and papers. All these factors contributed to the eventual rejection of the new inquiry committee by the university community, it added.

If the State Government indeed stands for justice, why is it not taking up any action against Pandey for breaking the conditions of the MoA, it also questioned.

On the other hand, MUSU clarified that during an inferno at the university, the university community helped in controlling the fire and asked why the State Government has not been able to take up any action against the perpetrators till date.

MUSU nor the MU community did not pose any hindrance to the police personnel during the fire incident, it added.

It demanded the State Government to properly clarify how Professor Vishwanath or the university community went against the MoA instead of blindly shouting that they have broken the MoA conditions. What about Prof Pandey who have openly defied the MoA, it further asked.

MUSU further asked the Government to properly clarify to the people what are the other secret 14 points demand which are not in the MoA as claimed by the Government.

On the other hand, it mentioned that the people of the State are questioning if the FIR supposedly filed by Prof Yugindro was indeed filed by him or not because the incident of alleged detention of the Pro VC occurred in broad daylight in front of all unlike the midnight raid at the university campus conducted by security forces.

MUSU claimed that there are various inconsistencies between the statement of Prof Yugindro in the FIR, the CM’s statement and the FIR report regarding the incident.

MUSU further claimed that the Chief Minister has become such that he will claim that the vehicles driven by students and teachers are tanks and the pens held by them are guns and firearms and expressed disappointment at the elaborate attempt by the State Government and the MHRD to save and protect Pandey.

It then asked what is wrong with the university community agitating and reasoned that India is a democracy and the Constitution gives the teachers, students and the people equal rights to demand change and justice.

MUSU explained then when Prof Vishwanath was appointed as the VC i/c, the university community accepted the development but when Prof Yugindro was appointed as the VC i/c, the university community rose, not because they have anything against him, but because he was appointed by AP Pandey during his leave period.

Regarding the CM’s claim that the army could have been be sent into the university campus, MUSU questioned the need to do so and condemned the act of sending in security forces and arresting students and teachers alike from the university in the dead of the night.

Pointing out that various CSOs, Meira Paibis and the people have been supporting the movement for justice, MUSU appealed to all to unite against the use of force by the Government, for the future of the students and the people of the State.